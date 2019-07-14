7-year-old hospitalized after being struck by Currituck Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – A child was airlifted to the hospital after reports say he was struck by a Currituck Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle Saturday morning.

A Currituck Co. Sheriff driving a four wheel drive vehicle was patrolling at mile post 16 at Corolla Beach when they stopped to give directions to beach goers.

When the vehicle went back to driving, reports say a young child was struck by the vehicle.

The child was said to have suffered minor injuries but was still airlifted to a local hospital. There is no word on whether the child is still in the hospital.

The accident is being investigated by North Carolina State Highway Patrol. There is no further information at this time.

