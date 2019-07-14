2 apartments, 3 vehicles shot into in Newport News; 2 men wounded

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after two men were shot late Saturday night.

According to police, Newport News Communications received a call of gunshots heard in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive at approximately 11:59 p.m. The call was immediately upgraded to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

While officers were still on scene, they were informed of a second victim who walked into a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The 44-year-old man was taken to another local hospital by medics for further treatment.

Officers learned that two apartments and three vehicles were shot into, with no injuries reported from the gunshots fired into the apartments.

Police have not released any suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing. If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.