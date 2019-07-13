Virginia Beach Police working crash involving bicyclist

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is working a crash involving a bicyclist in the 4200 block of Blackwater Road.

At 8:24 a.m., Emergency Communications received a call for the crash. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken via air ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The vehicle’s driver remained on the scene with police.

According to the department, the case is still very active, and roadways will be closed for approximately two hours while police investigate. The Fatal Accident Crash Team is on-scene.

The department asked via Twitter that people avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.