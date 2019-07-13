Two people hospitalized after apparent drive-by shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a shooting took place Saturday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., officials received word of a shooting that was said to have happened in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue.

Police found two victims, a 48-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both of the victims were transported by medics to a local hospital for further treatment. The 48-year-old man has life threatening injuries and the 31-year-old has non-life threatening injuries.

It was reported that a dark colored van drove by and multiple shots were fired. Both of the victims were outside when this shooting happened.

There is no suspect description at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

