Two people found dead inside Newport News apartment, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside an apartment on Saturday.

Around 5:51 p.m., officials recieved reports of a shooting that had happened in the 100 block of Marshview Drive.

Officers found two people, a male and female, when they arrived on scene. Medics pronounced both of them deceased when they arrived around 6 p.m.

There was a firearm located inside the apartment, records say. According to police, this appears to be a domestic related incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. There is no further information at this time.

