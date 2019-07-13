Two 15-year-olds found dead inside Newport News apartment, police say

Posted 8:07 pm, July 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:01AM, July 15, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after two 15-year-olds, a male and a female, were found dead inside an apartment on Saturday.

Around 5:51 p.m., officials recieved reports of a shooting that had happened in the 100 block of Marshview Drive.

Officers found two 15-year-olds when they arrived on scene. Medics pronounced both of them deceased when they arrived around 6 p.m.

There was a firearm located inside the apartment, records say.  According to police, this appears to be a domestic related incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. There is no further information at this time.

