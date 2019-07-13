Police investigating after stabbing outside Hampton restaurant

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating after a stabbing took place outside a Hampton restaurant on Saturday.

Around 8:47 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred outside of the Hooters restaurant located in the 1800 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Officers located a man suffering from multiple stab wounds when they arrived on scene. He was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

There are no further details at this time.

