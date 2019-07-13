Police investigating after an ‘explosion’ took place in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating after an explosion took place Saturday.

Around 5:45 p.m., officials received word of an explosion in the area of Wythe Creek Road and Winder Farm Lane.

At this time, there have been no reported injuries or property damage as a result of this incident.

The Hampton Police Division is currently coordinating with the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue, the FBI, and the Newport News Bomb Squad to determine to origin of the explosion.

There is no further information available at this time.

