Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Hotter and muggier Sunday, steamy week ahead

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Tonight, other than a pop up storm early, skies will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be hotter and muggier with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s and feels-like temperatures between 101 and 105. A pop-up storm cannot be ruled out but most areas will stay dry.

Monday begins what will likely be our hottest week of the year thus far. Expect more of the same with partly cloudy skies and a pop-up storm or two during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be a degree or two cooler but still climb into the low 90s with heat index values near 100.

On Tuesday, highs will climb to the low-to-mid 90s with heat index values in the low 100’s. By Wednesday, our heat index will be back to around 105°. Pop-up storms will accompany the heat and humidity through Wednesday.

We are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Barry. Some of the storms remnant moisture may make its way our way by late next week. Both on Thursday and Friday, we have a 40% chance for showers and storms from what’s left of Barry. Most of the moisture looks to track North of our area but things could shift, so stay tuned!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

