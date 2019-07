VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police responded to a house fire Saturday evening.

Around 7:45 p.m., officials received word of a house fire in the 2500 block of Dellwood Drive located in the Brookgreen Commons in Cheltenham Square section of the city.

Units on the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the rear of the house. The fire was ‘knocked down’ within 10 minutes and reported out at 8:20 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.