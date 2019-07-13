9-year NFL veteran LeGarrette Blount hosts football camp at Naval Station Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK NAVSTA, Norfolk, VA. – Nine-year NFL veteran running back LeGarrette Blount is in town to host a youth football camp at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk.

The camp is free, and consists of 150 children of active duty military, reservists, retirees and DOD civilian employees.

For Blount, spending time with kids who come from military families is important because he has multiple family members who have served our country.

"My dad, my uncles, my cousins, a lot of people," Blount said. "It just means a lot to me because I know it's a tradition that my family holds close to their heart. They do a lot with the military. This is my way of coming and giving back, and making sure that stays a part of our family."

Blount credits his family's military background for some of his characteristics.

"Just being a good person. Being a good human," said Blount, a three-time Super Bowl Champion. "The characteristics of being a nice guy, just being able to come out here and do stuff like this.

"I'd say the biggest thing they instilled in me is discipline and respect. Those are the two biggest things for me."

Blount spent three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, part of a season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, four seasons with the New England Patriots and one with the Philadelphia Eagles. He is currently a free agent, after spending the 2018 season with the Detroit Lions.

"Right now training, going hard every day," Blount said. "Hopefully here in the near future I'll be signing with someone. We'll see how that goes. I love the game, have a passion for it, definitely want to play it for as long as possible so we'll see how it goes."