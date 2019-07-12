Williamsburg Police searching for man wanted on abduction, child abuse charges

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Police Department is looking for a man wanted on several charges including abduction and child abuse/neglect.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 300 block of Dunning Street. When they arrived, the suspect involved in the incident, identified as 29-year-old Brett Burks of Williamsburg, was not on scene.

Officers cleared the call after the preliminary investigation was complete, and no injuries or property damage was reported.

A few hours after the domestic incident, officers found Burks while they were patrolling the 100 block of Merrimac Trail. He fled on foot and is still at large.

Burks is currently wanted for one felony count of abduction, two felony counts of abuse and neglect of children, one felony count of larceny (3rd) and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery of a family member.

Police say Burks also has six outstanding warrants for a past breaking and entering incident in Williamsburg that happened on June 11. Those warrants include two felony counts of breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony, one felony count of larceny (3rd), one felony count of grand larceny and two misdemeanor counts of trespassing.

Williamsburg Police area asking for the public’s help in finding Burks. If you see him, you are advised to not attempt to apprehend him; instead, please call 911 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Download the News 3 app for updates.