What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of July 14th

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of July 14th.

SUNDAY, JULY 14

BURDEN OF TRUTH

“Never Face the Hangman” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

JOANNA RACES AGAINST TIME TO PROVE HER CLIENT’S INNOCENCE– On the eve of the murder trial, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) reaches out to an old client when she discovers a new piece of evidence that will lead her to the identity of the real killer. Billy (Peter Mooney) attempts to get help for Shane (Andrew Chown), but is forced to make an agonizing choice. Doug Mitchell directed the episode that was written by Eric Putzer (#207). The CW original airdate 7/14/2019.

THE 100

“What You Take With You” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

UNLIKELY COMPANIONS – Bellamy (Bob Morley) must venture into enemy territory with an unlikely companion. Meanwhile, Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) is forced to confront her past. Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Marshall Virtue and written by Nikki Goldwaser (#609). Original airdate 7/9/2019.

MONDAY, JULY 15

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Penn & Teller Hit the Streets” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

STREET MAGIC — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Adiran Carratala, Kevin Blake, Ryan Stock and AmberLynn, and Christopher Castellini. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#603). Original airdate 7/15/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Brad Sherwood 5” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

COMEDY IS NOT A GAME — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Brad Sherwood, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#708). Original airdate 7/15/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Andrea Navedo” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

FUN TIMES — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY ANDREA NAVEDO (“JANE THE VIRGIN”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Gary Anthony Williams, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#505). Original airdate 6/11/2018.

TUESDAY, JULY 16

SERIES PREMIERE

PANDORA

“Shelter From The Storm” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

A NEW LIFE AND NEW SECRETS – After the death of her parents, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) matriculates at the Fleet Training Academy on Earth where she learns to defend the Galaxy from intergalactic threats and makes a new family of friends, but also makes a shocking discovery about her own identity. Steve Hughes directed the episode written by Mark A. Altman (#101). Original airdate 7/16/2019.

THE 100

“Matryoshka” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

REUNITED – Russell (guest star J.R. Bourne) seeks justice. Meanwhile, Gabriel (guest star Ian Pala) must make a difficult choice. Lastly, the Blake siblings reunite. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Amanda Tapping and written by Drew Lindo (#610). Original airdate 7/16/2019.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Penn & Teller Hit the Streets” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

STREET MAGIC — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Adiran Carratala, Kevin Blake, Ryan Stock and AmberLynn, and Christopher Castellini. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#603). Original airdate 7/15/2019.

JANE THE VIRGIN

“Chapter Ninety-Seven” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

VILLIANS – When Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) editor pitches her a dark twist for her book, Jane begins to wonder if the same thing might have actually happened to her. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) helps River (guest star Brooke Shields) bond with her daughter, but River once again makes things difficult for him. To avoid thinking about her career change, Xo (Andrea Navedo) instead focuses on trying to smooth things over between Jane and Alba (Ivonne Coll). Meanwhile, Alba stands up to someone from her past, which helps Jane realize she should do the same for herself. Justin Baldoni and Yael Grobglas also star. Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Deidre Shaw & Chantelle M. Wells (#516). Original airdate 7/17/2019.

THURSDAY, JULY 18

IZOMBIE

“Killer Queen” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

LIV GOES OLD SCHOOL — Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) investigate the death of an old school drag queen which leads Liv to eat and shift into the queen’s brain. Meanwhile, Ravi (Rahul Kohli) reaches out to Major (Robert Buckley) with an interesting request. David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Jude Weng directed the episode written by John Enbom & Kit Boss (#511). Original airdate 7/18/2019.

THE OUTPOST

“This Is One Strange Town” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DV) (HDTV)

DEFIANCE – Talon (Jessica Green) tries to outmaneuver her new rival while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) struggles to maintain control of the Outpost. A Baron named Tobin (guest star Aaron Fontaine) marches in and makes an outrageous proposal. The Mistress (guest star Robyn Malcolm) bitterly reunites with a close relative. Anand Desai-Barochia also stars. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#202). Original airdate 7/18/2019.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Floating Fire, Quick Hands, and One Spidey” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MAGICIAN — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Michael Tetro, Anna DeGuzman, Eric Jones, Joshua Jay, Tommy Wind, Spidey and Ed Alonzo (#606). Original airdate 7/19/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“Sharp Objects, Terry Fator, and One Insane Balancing Act” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

BALANCING, LEAPING AND SINGING, OH MY! – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include Charity & Andres, Lina Liu, Josh Horton, Mikalah Gordon, Cristin Sandu and Terry Fator & Winston, the Impersonating Turtle. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, the episode is produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#106). Original airdate 7/19/2019.

THE OUTPOST

“This Is One Strange Town” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DV) (HDTV)

DEFIANCE – Talon (Jessica Green) tries to outmaneuver her new rival while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) struggles to maintain control of the Outpost. A Baron named Tobin (guest star Aaron Fontaine) marches in to the Outpost and makes an outrageous proposal. The Mistress (guest star Robyn Malcolm) bitterly reunites with a close relative. Anand Desai-Barochia also stars. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#202). Original airdate 7/18/2019.