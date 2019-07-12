Tides to play as Norfolk Coffee on July 20 to highlight region’s impact on the drink

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides will become the Norfolk Coffee when the team plays Lehigh Valley on June 20.

The team’s name change for the game symbolizes the regions emerging status as the East Coast Capitol of Coffee, with brands like Chock full o’Nuts, Hills

Bros. and Kauai using Hampton Roads as a regional hub for its coffee.

“We’re really excited to introduce this unique team identity at Harbor Park” said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. “For our region, coffee is what’s on our ships, in our warehouses and in our cups. In more ways than one, coffee is what gets us up in the morning.”

The game is being promoted along with Chock full o’Nuts. Fireworks will also be shot off after the game.

On July 20th, we'll be transforming our identity into the Norfolk Coffee! ☕ The team will wear special jerseys and hats that night to help celebrate the region’s emerging status as the East Coast Capital of Coffee. Details: https://t.co/cd0u7cfcMF pic.twitter.com/p6VD6MnmiA — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) July 12, 2019

More information from the Norfolk Tides about the game:

Two specialty hats have been created for that night — hot coffee and iced coffee. Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite hat on the Tides Facebook page, as Tides players will wear the hat that receives the most votes on field during the July 20th contest. There will also be coffee-themed food and beverages served that night, according to the Tides.

The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off online, with proceeds benefitting the Tides Youth Baseball Fund — a program established to give back to youth baseball and softball teams in the Hampton Roads community. The Tides Youth Baseball Funds assists local youth organization with a multitude of efforts, including yearly field renovation projects.

A limited-edition custom merchandise package is also available, featuring a 59 fifty New Era cap, a Norfolk Coffee sleeve, Chock full o’Nuts coffee and a commemorative Norfolk Coffee burlap sack. Specialty packages and both styles of hats are currently available at Tides.milbstore.com and will be available for purchase during Saturday’s Fan Fest at Harbor Park.

Single-game tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or in person at the Harbor Park box office. For more information, call 757-622-2222 or visit NorfolkTides.com.