Philadelphia 76ers sign former Norfolk State standout Kyle O’Quinn

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (76ers Communications) – Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced the team has signed Kyle O’Quinn. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, according to Spotrac, O’Quinn signed a one year contract worth $2,028,594.

“We’re very excited to welcome Kyle to the 76ers,” Brand said. “A seven-year NBA veteran, Kyle is a talented frontcourt player who can score, rebound and block shots. We think he fits our team and culture very well. We’re excited for Kyle’s arrival to Philadelphia.”

O’Quinn appeared in 45 games for Indiana last season, averaging 3.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 8.2 minutes per game. He scored in double figures five times, while recording double-digit rebounds on two occasions, including one double-double.

For his career, O’Quinn has appeared in 443 games with Indiana, New York and Orlando, posting 5.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.4 minutes per contest. He’s shot .500-or-better from the field in five of his seven NBA seasons, including a career-high .583 with New York in 2017-18.

Originally selected by Orlando with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, the New York native played collegiately at Norfolk State where he averaged a double-double over his final two seasons. Following his senior season, he was named MEAC Player of the Year and led the No. 15 seed Spartans to a first-round upset of No. 2 seed Missouri.

O’Quinn will wear No. 9 for the 76ers.