Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Hottest (feeling) week of the year coming

You know it’s going to be a hot week when our coolest day has a high of 89°! In fact, it does look like next week will be the hottest week of the year, or at least it will feel like it.

A weak cold front will cross the region bringing a few showers and storms Friday evening and then slightly more comfortable weather on Saturday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s and the lower 90s with heat index values in the mid-to-upper 90s.

While we don’t expect widespread storms this weekend, there will be a 20% chance for a pop-up shower or storm both days this weekend.

Sunday is the hotter and muggier day, with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s and feels-like temperatures between 101 and 105!

And there is more of the same on the way as we head through the next work week. Each day we will climb into the low-to-mid 90s and our humidity levels will be building throughout the week. By Wednesday, our heat index will be back to around 105°.

We are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Barry. Some of the storms remnant moisture may make its way our way by late next week. On Friday, we have a 50% chance for showers and storms from what’s left of Barry. Stay tuned.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

