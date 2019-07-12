Pasquotank Co. sheriff’s deputies face off against kids in water gun fight

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Local law enforcement officers are finding a way to "cool" way to connect with community.

Sgt. Anthony Alexander

Deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office faced off against dozens of kids Friday in a water gun fight at a park in Elizabeth City.

The sheriff's office says it was the perfect day for everyone to come together and have a little fun - all while building relationships with the community.

"To promote non-violence, to promote community relations with our community and our young folks. So, we thought with a hot day what would be better than to come together and shoot water guns at each other and have a good water gun fight?" said Sgt. Anthony Alexander with the PCSO.

Afterwards, deputies also invited the kids to participate in a friendly kickball game.

