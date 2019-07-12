Man dead after three-vehicle crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash in the 6000 block of College Drive that left a man dead Friday evening.

Dispatchers received a call advising of a crash involving three passenger vehicles shortly after 6 p.m.

The man, who police say was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in his vehicle, also a man, received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was taken to a local hospital via ground transport for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detours are currently in place as College Drive southbound near Magnolia Drive and University Boulevard are expected to remain closed for an extensive period of time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.