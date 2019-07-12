Man charged in 2018 Denbigh High School parking lot shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 19-year-old has been arrested by Newport News Police for firing gunshots at a car in the Denbigh High School parking lot in 2018.
Police say they have arrested Jacaree Malik Cogdell, who was 18-years-old at the time of the shooting.
The shooting happened on July 25 in 2018 around 5 p.m., but police did not arrive at the school until around 8 p.m.
At the school, police allegedly found shell casings in the school parking lot.
Upon further investigation, police say that teens at the school were being picked up in a car when Cogdell fired shots at the vehicle.
Cogdell was incarcerated in New Jersey at the time on unrelated charges. He was extradited to Newport News on July 11, 2019.