Getting a taste of summer with fresh pressed cocktails on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dennis Ferrigno from Executive Beverage shows us how to make a quick and easy Classic Orange Crush and a Pineapple Basil Tequila Press. Plus, we learn more about a new way to infuse cocktails that is catching on.

"Classic Orange Crush"
1 Whole Orange
1.5 OZ Titos Vodka
1.5 OZ Triple Sec
3 OZ Sprite
JUICE, POUR , MIX, SERVE

"Pineapple Basil Tequila Press”
1.5 OZ Blanco Tequila
1 OZ Agave Nectar
2-3 Basil Leaves
3-4 Cubes Fresh Pineapple
2 Lime Slices
SHAKE, POUR, PRESS, SERVE

For more information visit execbeverage.com.

