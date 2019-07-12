Getting a taste of summer with fresh pressed cocktails on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dennis Ferrigno from Executive Beverage shows us how to make a quick and easy Classic Orange Crush and a Pineapple Basil Tequila Press. Plus, we learn more about a new way to infuse cocktails that is catching on.

"Classic Orange Crush"

1 Whole Orange

1.5 OZ Titos Vodka

1.5 OZ Triple Sec

3 OZ Sprite

JUICE, POUR , MIX, SERVE

"Pineapple Basil Tequila Press”

1.5 OZ Blanco Tequila

1 OZ Agave Nectar

2-3 Basil Leaves

3-4 Cubes Fresh Pineapple

2 Lime Slices

SHAKE, POUR, PRESS, SERVE

For more information visit execbeverage.com.