Friday’s First Warning Forecast: More storms Friday, mainly dry weekend

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday! The last bit of energy from last night’s storms will move through the area this morning. This will lead to the possibility of showers and storms through 8am. By mid morning, skies will give way to sunshine before the summertime heat and humidity lead to storm development late this afternoon through the early overnight hours(40%). Some storms could produce gusty winds but most storms will stay below severe limits.

Once we hit the weekend, we’ll get to enjoy mainly dry conditions. Saturday will be a beautiful summer day. It’ll feature a mix of sun and clouds with *slightly* cooler highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values will generally be in the mid 90s. Other than a stray storm, Saturday will be dry (20%).

Sunday will be noticeably hotter and more humid, but still mainly dry (20%). Highs will be back in the low 90s and heat index values will be between 100-105°.

Next week, rain chances will increase. Most days we can expect a 30-40% chance for mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms. And severe storms are certainly not out of the question any day. We will have high temperatures mainly in the low-to-mid 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s and triple digits.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

