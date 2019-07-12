17-year-old dead after shooting at a Hampton convenience store

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2600 block of Kecoughtan Road that left a 17-year-old male teen dead after an altercation with an unknown person at a convenience store in the city.

According to officials, police found the 17-year-old dead at the scene of the shooting when they responded around 12:30 a.m.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will help police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

