Virginia Beach Grilled Cheese Festival comes to town in August

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Foodies, this news will surely make you melt!
The 2019 Virginia Beach Grilled Cheese Festival will take over The Shack on Saturday, August 10-Sunday, August 11 from 1-8 p.m.
The festival will feature some of the area’s best restaurants and food trucks serving up their amazing grilled cheese creations at just $2 a sample.
There will also be:
- Mozzarella stick beach expo
- Axe-throwing trailer
- Giant grilled cheese eating contest
- Bloody Mary & Orange Crush bar
- Giant cheese fountain
- Tomato soup chugging contest
- Kids Fun Zone
- Live musical entertainment
- General Vendors
- Games, activities and fun for all ages
Early bird prices for general admission tickets are $9.99 each, while early bird prices for VIP admission tickets are $49.99. The sale ends on August 10, and all sales are final; no refunds or exchanges will be issued.
Children ages 10 and under get in free.
The festival is a rain or shine indoor/outdoor event.
The Shack is located at 712 Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach.
Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.