Virginia Beach Grilled Cheese Festival comes to town in August

Posted 8:16 pm, July 11, 2019, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Foodies, this news will surely make you melt!

The 2019 Virginia Beach Grilled Cheese Festival will take over The Shack on Saturday, August 10-Sunday, August 11 from 1-8 p.m.

The festival will feature some of the area’s best restaurants and food trucks serving up their amazing grilled cheese creations at just $2 a sample.

There will also be:

  • Mozzarella stick beach expo
  • Axe-throwing trailer
  • Giant grilled cheese eating contest
  • Bloody Mary & Orange Crush bar
  • Giant cheese fountain
  • Tomato soup chugging contest
  • Kids Fun Zone
  • Live musical entertainment
  • General Vendors
  • Games, activities and fun for all ages

Early bird prices for general admission tickets are $9.99 each, while early bird prices for VIP admission tickets are $49.99. The sale ends on August 10, and all sales are final; no refunds or exchanges will be issued.

Children ages 10 and under get in free.

The festival is a rain or shine indoor/outdoor event.

The Shack is located at 712 Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach.

Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

Google Map for coordinates 36.836180 by -75.972222.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.