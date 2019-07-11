Virginia Beach Grilled Cheese Festival comes to town in August

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Foodies, this news will surely make you melt!

The 2019 Virginia Beach Grilled Cheese Festival will take over The Shack on Saturday, August 10-Sunday, August 11 from 1-8 p.m.

The festival will feature some of the area’s best restaurants and food trucks serving up their amazing grilled cheese creations at just $2 a sample.

There will also be:

Mozzarella stick beach expo

Axe-throwing trailer

Giant grilled cheese eating contest

Bloody Mary & Orange Crush bar

Giant cheese fountain

Tomato soup chugging contest

Kids Fun Zone

Live musical entertainment

General Vendors

Games, activities and fun for all ages

Early bird prices for general admission tickets are $9.99 each, while early bird prices for VIP admission tickets are $49.99. The sale ends on August 10, and all sales are final; no refunds or exchanges will be issued.

Children ages 10 and under get in free.

The festival is a rain or shine indoor/outdoor event.

The Shack is located at 712 Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach.

Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.