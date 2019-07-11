Two charges dismissed against ODU student accused of robbing Norfolk bank, but case is moving forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Prosecutors dismissed two of the four charges against an ODU student accused of robbing a bank during a hearing on Thursday morning.

Symphany Dawson will now face robbery and bomb threat charges in Circuit Court as the case moves forward.

Dawson has remained behind bars for more than two months ever since police say she walked into the Southern Bank on Colley Avenue and robbed it.

Court records say Dawson went into the bank wearing a hat and a hospital mask over her face on May 8. She placed a blue cylinder on the counter, handed the teller a note saying she had a bomb and demanded money, according to the search warrant.

The teller gave her money along with a tracker. Police caught up with Dawson not far from the bank.

Later during an interview, investigators say Dawson confessed to robbing the bank and said she had seen posts on social media about bank robberies. That's where she came up with the idea, they said.

She also told police she took a Lyft ride to the bank and was planning to take one afterwards.

Investigators also spoke with her mother who told them family had access to her Facebook page where they found conversations and photos related to Southern Bank, according to the search warrant.

Still, no motive is listed. Dawson didn't say anything noteworthy in court on Thursday. She will appear in Circuit Court at a later date.