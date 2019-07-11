Tropical Storm Barry forms near Gulf Coast, expected to strengthen

A disturbance in the Atlantic became Tropical Storm Barry Friday morning, and the Gulf Coast is bracing for dangerous storm surge, heavy rains and wind conditions.

At 10 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Barry was located near latitude 27.8 North, longitude 88.7 West. Barry is moving towards the west near 5 mph, and this motion is expected to continue today.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts.

The center of the storm will be near the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana Friday night or Saturday, and Barry could become a Category 1 hurricane late Friday or early Saturday.

