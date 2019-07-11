× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Storms return, some strong plus heat and humidity on the rise

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

A muggy morning will give way to a hot and humid afternoon. Highs will reach the low 90s with heat index values climbing to near 100. We’ll start the day dry but showers and storms will develop as early as midday and continue through early Friday morning. (50%) With regards to severe weather, most of the area is under a Level 1 storm threat (per SPC) with locally strong wind gusts our primary threat. That threat looks most likely between 8 and midnight.

The humidity and heat continue to increase Friday. Highs will reach the low 90s with heat index values in the low 100s. Relief from the heat will come in the form of storm chances once again during the afternoon and evening. (40%)

It will still be hot and humid this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with lower rain chances. (20%)

Today: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Friday: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

