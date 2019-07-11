Suspects drive toward an off-duty deputy working security at Walmart who opens fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk police are searching for two women who were shot at by an off-duty deputy back on June 2nd.

Police were called to the Walmart on North Military Highway in Norfolk at around 1:30 in the morning for a shoplifting call.

The off-duty deputy was working security at the Walmart.

Court documents state that while the suspect was being questioned about the larceny she provided a name and address. It states she couldn’t remember her social security number and asked for a cell phone charger, so she could retrieve her social security number in her phone, but it states she bolted out the door.

Records state law enforcement chased her into the parking lot.

Police say she got into a vehicle operated by another woman, then drove toward the deputy striking her in the knee. It states the deputy opened fire on the car as the suspects drove off.

“This incident escalated very quickly,” said Mike Carey, the Chief Investigator for Breit Cantor Law Firm and a retired investigator for the Virginia Beach Police Department, “Anytime you use a vehicle as a weapon it’s a game changer and it’s not something law enforcement takes lightly. That escalates the continuum of use of force to deadly physical force or deadly use of force.”

Records indicate that the suspect also dropped her cell phone as she ran out of the store.

Carey said luckily no one was killed.

“There could’ve been someone pushing a stroller across the parking lot, someone in a wheelchair pushing a shopping cart, this could’ve been extremely awful.”

Police say no one arrest has been made and they are still looking for both women who drove off.

The vehicle was last seen traveling north on North on Military Highway.

The suspect accused of larceny is described as 5’2’’-5’6’’, 100-115 pounds, tattoos on her right forearm (Linda and Tootsie), and was wearing a camouflage fanny pack.

The driver is described as a woman in her 20’s with pink hair. The silver sedan has bullet holes in the side of it.

Walmart issued the following statement: “We appreciate our partnership with local law enforcement and the work they do to keep our stores and communities safe. Our thoughts are with the officer and we hope she makes a quick and full recovery.”

No one was injured. I f you have any information call 888-LOCK U-UP. You could be eligible for a reward.