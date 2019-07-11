‘Skins scoop: Josh Norman runs with, hurdles bulls in Spain

Josh Norman in Pamplona, Spain (Courtesy: Instagram/@jno24)

PAMPLONA – Earlier this offseason, Redskins cornerback Josh Norman flew with the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels. Apparently that flight wasn’t enough of an adrenaline rush for the NFL’s second-highest paid cornerback.

Thursday in Spain, Norman took part in the annual running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona – even jumping over a bull twice. “I had to face the bull straight on,” Norman said in his Instagram story. “It was fun. It was worth it.”

Norman, who started all 16 games for the Redskins last season, will earn a base salary of $11,000,000 in 2019. His three interceptions last season are the most he’s recorded since his All-Pro season in 2015.

