Shots fired during Newport News party injure cat in nearby apartment

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A cat was shot after shots were fired at a party on July 7.

Around 1:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Nelson Drive about destruction of property that happened previously.

Officers met with the resident and another person who reported having a party the night before.

At some point during the party police believe a party guest, 25-year-old Aren Floryanzia discharged a weapon into the floor.

While officers were on scene, they received a call from dispatch who was contacted by the residents in the apartment below where the party took place.

The reporting person said their cat had been shot and was at the time being taken by the owner to an emergency veterinarian.

After further investigation police said Floryanzia was arrested and charged with damage to property and a weapons offense.

The current condition of the cat is unknown, police said.