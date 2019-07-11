Pungo restaurant wins recognition for best restaurant in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A popular restaurant in Pungo has won a big recognition!

Reviews.org put together a list of the top rated restaurant in each state and The Bee and the Biscuit won for Virginia.

The Bee and the Biscuit serves up fresh locally sourced breakfast, brunch and lunch in a charming original 1919 cottage that is sure to impress!

Some of their most popular items include biscuits, benedicts, omelets, breakfast sweets, sandwiches, salads and seasonal specials.

Coffee lovers can satisfy their taste buds with custom blended coffee or a latte with whipped cream on top while others can enjoy a yummy bloody Mary or mimosa flight to round out the weekend.

Reviews.org said over 178 million people use Yelp per month to give reviews of restaurants and they now allow voting so the site used those votes to put together the top rated location in each state.

What did people on Yelp say about the The Bee and the Biscuit? Reviews.org said one customer shared, “The biscuits are enormous and fluffy. That’s a proper southern biscuit. So what did I order? I got the pork biscuit with honey BBQ sauce. It was really good.”

Click here for more information about The Bee and the Biscuit.