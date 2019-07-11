× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Storms tonight and more on the way

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

In case you haven’t noticed, we are in the thick of July weather. That means plenty of heat, plenty of humidity and plenty of thunderstorms!

And that is basically what we can expect each day for at least the next week. We will have high temperatures mainly in the low-to-mid 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s and triple digits.

Most days we can expect a 30-40% chance for mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms. And severe storms are certainly not out of the question any day.

However, we are hoping for at least a brief break from the storms this weekend. We have a 20% chance for wet weather on both Saturday and Sunday. But if you do have outdoor plans, certainly keep your eyes to the sky and be prepared to take shelter.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.