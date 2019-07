OUTER BANKS, N.C. – A swimmer in Nags Head was saved by a lifeguard after being caught in a rip current.

Nags Head Fire & Rescue says that the incident was near Jennette’s Pier. They added that NHOR lifeguards are trained to maintain concentrated observation of their duty area and its users in order to anticipate problems.

The swimmer did not have any injuries.

For more stories on the Outer Banks, click here.