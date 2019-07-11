Norfolk Botanical Garden, Butterfly Society of Virginia hold 6th annual Butterfly Festival

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Botanical Garden and the Butterfly Society of Virginia are partnering together for the sixth annual Butterfly Festival this Saturday, July 13.

According to a release by the garden, the festival will feature demonstrations, gardening workshops and activities for butterfly lovers of all ages. Food vendors, children’s activities, face painting and craft stations will be available, and the garden’s Butterfly House will be open for up-close experiences with butterflies.

In addition, milkweed and other butterfly-attracting plants will be sold as part of Mission Monarch: Project Milkweed, which focuses on the life and issues of the monarch butterfly population.

The festival is free with admission to the garden, and will take place in the Bristow Butterfly Garden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in their best butterfly costumes.

