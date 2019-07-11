Metabolic health and the effects of metabolic syndrome on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Metabolic syndrome is a serious health condition that affects about twenty-three percent of adults and places them at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke and diseases related to fatty buildups in artery walls.

Dr. Erica Steele from Holistic Family Practice shares some statistics regarding metabolic syndrome along with some treatment options and events that will be taking place to help those struggling with their metabolic health.

