NORFOLK, Va. – A 23-year-old man is at a hospital with serious injuries following a shooting around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Alexander Street in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police says the man was driven by a concerned citizen to a hospital after he was shot. He is in critical condition.

Anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.