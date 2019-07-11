Man arrested for breaking into Newport News home and stealing alcohol

Posted 11:32 am, July 11, 2019, by

Jose Anthonio Overa-Robles.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Jose Anthonio Overa-Robles, 60, was arrested Thursday after breaking into a how in the 200 block of Stardust Circle and helping himself to alcohol in the home, according to Newport News Police.

A 49-year-old Newport News woman told police that she returned to her home around 12:30 a.m. to find the door open and lights on, plus multiple bottles of alcoholic beverages missing.

This would lead police to search another home at the same residence, where they found Overa-Robles. He reportedly admitted to police that he broke into the woman’s home and took the alcohol.

Olvera-Robles was arrested and turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail.

Overa-Robles is being charged with one count each burglary and larceny.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.