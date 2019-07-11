Krispy Kreme celebrates 82nd birthday with deals, new doughnut flavor

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the company’s 82nd birthday with a limited-time doughnut flavor and a buy one, get one for $1 on Original Glazed dozens.

The Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut is a special-release doughnut filled with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing and topped with party sprinkles. It will only be available for one week beginning Monday, July 15 and ending Friday, July 19.

On Friday, July 19, participating stores will also bring back a deal allowing customers to purchase a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for a dollar with the purchase of any dozen.

“Krispy Kreme fans love to celebrate our birthday. They really make it their party, which is good with us. We’re continuing our birthday tradition of the $1 dozen deal, which is great. But this year for the first time we are filling an Original Glazed doughnut with birthday cake batter … and that’s even better,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.