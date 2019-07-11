Former Redskin Albert Haynesworth in ‘dire need’ of kidney, turns to fans for help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former NFL player and Pro Bowler Albert Haynesworth is a “dire need” of a kidney. So much so that he has reached out to fans on Instagram looking for help in finding one.

GLENDALE, AZ – SEPTEMBER 02: Defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth #92 of the Washington Redskins stands on the sidelines during preseason NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 2, 2010 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Redskins 20-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 38-year-old, who played for the Washington Redskins from 2009-2010, posted a grim picture of him in a hospital bed hooked up to multiple machines at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Well this hard for me to say but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans Some of you may know I’ve been battling kidney disease for a few years now the time has come family, friends and fans I’m in dire need of a kidney mine have finally failed me on July 7, 2019,” said Haynesworth in the Instagram post.

In the post, Haynesworth said that those who may be interested in donating him a kidney can reach to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2.

Haynesworth played eight seasons in the NFL.

This isn’t the first time Haynesworth has had medical issues. He suffered a brain aneurysm nearly three years after retiring from the NFL.

