Former Redskin Albert Haynesworth in ‘dire need’ of kidney, turns to fans for help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former NFL player and Pro Bowler Albert Haynesworth is a “dire need” of a kidney. So much so that he has reached out to fans on Instagram looking for help in finding one.

The 38-year-old, who played for the Washington Redskins from 2009-2010, posted a grim picture of him in a hospital bed hooked up to multiple machines at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Well this hard for me to say but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans Some of you may know I’ve been battling kidney disease for a few years now the time has come family, friends and fans I’m in dire need of a kidney mine have finally failed me on July 7, 2019,” said Haynesworth in the Instagram post.

In the post, Haynesworth said that those who may be interested in donating him a kidney can reach to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2.

Haynesworth played eight seasons in the NFL.

This isn’t the first time Haynesworth has had medical issues. He suffered a brain aneurysm nearly three years after retiring from the NFL.

