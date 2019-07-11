Chesapeake Police trying to identify man in connection to stolen credit card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police in Chesapeake need help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing a credit card.

The card was stolen from someone who works in the Greenbrier area and then used at several locations between April 20 and 22.

Police say the man seen in the above surveillance pictures used it to charge more than $200.

The suspect is wheelchair bound and is an amputee, missing his right arm.

If you can identify him, you can anonymously report a tip to Crime Line in one of three ways:

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.