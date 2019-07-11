Chesapeake Police, Fire respond to crash with injuries involving HRT bus

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department and Chesapeake Fire Department, along with medics, responded after a vehicle and a Hampton Roads Transit bus were involved in a crash.

The crash happened at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of Bainbridge Boulevard. Tom Holden with Hampton Roads Transit said that the Route 58 bus was hit by a pickup truck.

Several passengers on the bus have minor injuries, according to Detective Dorienne Boykin with the Chesapeake Police Department. Holden said that 10 people were on board the bus, and four people plus the bus driver were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Northbound lanes of Bainbridge Boulevard reopened at 4:48 p.m.

