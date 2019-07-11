An award-winning Girl Scout who is creating innovative ways to save the bees on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Girl Scouts program director Gretchen Edwards-Bondmer and Gold Award Girl Scout Ariel Hofman join us to discuss Ariel's project to protect Mason bees in York River State Park. She demonstrates how to build bee shelters and shares more insight as to why this project is important to her and the environment.

The Girl Scouts of Colonial Coast will also be hosting Girl Scouts Love State Parks Days on July 13th and 14th at state parks in Virginia and North Carolina.

For more information visit www.gsccc.org.