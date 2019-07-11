× A mid-summer checklist to keep your home maintained

Keeping your house in tip-top shape is a never-ending job.

Midway through summer, local experts say there are a few things that should be on your home maintenance checklist.

News 3 reached out to the Hampton Roads Realtor Association for some advice on what homeowners should be focusing on right now. Here’s what realtor Kimberly Plourde recommends:

HVAC has been working overtime, make sure filters are changed and vacuum or wipe down all registers and vent covers to ensure its performing at its peak during the hottest part of the year. Check all your smoke, carbon monoxide detectors, and fire extinguishers and replace as needed. Clean and organize your garage and sheds while the weather is still nice and have a yard sale or donate unneeded items to a church or charity who may need them. Weed and clean up your flower beds, remove any spent annuals. Plant your fall vegetables. Inspect your windows, check for any gaps between your windows and their casings, and inspect your screens for holes. Check the exterior of your home and deck, caulk or seal any cracks, tighten any loose screws and nail down any nail pops. Give your washer and dryer an extra cleaning, run diluted bleach or vinegar through the washer cycle and clean your lint trap and dryer vents.

Click HERE for more information on what you can do to keep up your home before the end of the summer.