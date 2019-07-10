× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Nice today, heat and storms return tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Heat, humidity, and storms returning… Today will be another nice and comfortable day, for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs warming a few degrees, to the mid and upper 80s. Humidity will stay relatively low, keeping afternoon heat index values near 90.

Heat and humidity will make a comeback starting Thursday. Highs will climb to the low 90s with more humidity. Afternoon heat index values will reach to near 100. Scattered showers and storms will return for Thursday, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Friday will be very similar with highs in the 90s, heat index in the triple digits, and scattered showers/storms.

It will still be hot and humid this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with lower rain chances.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 10th

1959 F1 Tornado: Portsmouth

1975 F1 Tornado: Nottoway Co

1990 F0 Tornado: Mecklenburg Co

Tropical Update

A broad low pressure area located over the far northeastern Gulf of Mexico is producing widespread but disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are conducive for development of this system, and a tropical depression is expected to form late today or Thursday while the low moves slowly west across the northern Gulf of Mexico. An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this afternoon. This system could produce storm surge and tropical storm or hurricane force winds across portions of the Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas coasts. In addition, this disturbance has the potential to produce very heavy rainfall from Texas to the Florida Panhandle.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

