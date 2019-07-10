Virginia tapped as “Top State for Business” in CNBC ranking

RICHMOND, Va. – In a new ranking by CNBC, Virginia was selected as the “Top State for Business” by the financial media outlet.

Virginia also topped CNBC’s list in 2007, 2009 and in 2011. They are tied with Texas for the most years named “Top State For Business.”

“I am proud to bring the title of America’s top state for business back to Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “One of my primary goals has been to make Virginia the number one place to do business, and to do it in a way that benefits all Virginians and every region of the Commonwealth. This recognition underscores our work to build an inclusive and diversified economy, invest in our workforce, and create quality jobs—and is proof that companies of many different sizes and industries can find a home in Virginia.”

According to Northam’s office, the Commonwealth has secured more than $18.5 billion in statewide capital investment and created 50,000 new jobs since January 2018.

CNBC first released its “Top State for Business” list in 2007.

Read more about Virginia’s business ranking here.