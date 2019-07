NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that left two men injured around 11 p.m. on Monday.

The shooting was in the 1100 block of Wide Street, and the two men were transported by first responders to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

#NPDNews. #NorfolkPD are on scene of a double shooting in the 1100 block of Wide St. Two adult males have been transported to SNGH with non-life threatening injuries. The call came in around 11 p.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5. pic.twitter.com/L8QOBaSIM0 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 10, 2019

The is a developing story with more information to come.

