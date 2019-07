Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Whether you spend most of your time outside soaking up the sun or indoors with the A/C on during the summer, there is a chance of exposure to a common type of bacterium that can lead to lung damage in those who are susceptible.

Dr. Patrick Flume talks more about the symptoms and risk factors of this bacteria and introduces a patient diagnosed with NTM lung disease to tell her story.

Visit AboutNTM.com for more information.