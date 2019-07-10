× North Carolina company charged after 200,000 pounds of crab meat mislabeled, records say

A North Carolina company has been charged after records say they purposely mislabeled over 200,000 pounds of crab meat.

Captain Neill’s Seafood was a North Carolina corporation that purchased, processed, packaged, transported, and sold seafood and seafood products, including crab meat from domestically harvested Atlantic blue crab and products made from Atlantic blue crab.

Records show that starting around January 1, 2012 through December 31, 2015, the company, employees, agents, and company owner Phillip R. Carawan, knowingly submitted a false record, account, label for, and false identification of fish and wildlife, mostly involving crab meat.

The 200,536 pounds of imported crab meat that had been imported, transported, purchased, and received from a foreign country was directed by Carawan to be mislabeled. The meat was sold throughout Virginia.

The foreign jumbo crab meat was repacked into containers labeled “Product of USA,” which the company then sold.

During the time frame in which the meat was sold, the retail market value of the mislabeled jumbo crab meat was $4,082,841.

A food shall be deemed to be “mislabeled” if its labeling is false or misleading in any particular way.

The company marketed itself as a “North Carolina based company producing fresh domestic crab meat for almost 30 years.”