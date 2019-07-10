Norfolk neighbors fed up with slow moving road repairs

NORFOLK, Va. – Neighbors in the Park Place section of the city are fed up. Since September 2018, they have watched a pot hole near the intersection of 28th Street and Colley Avenue turn into a major road problem.

In several emails to News 3, a neighbor says the issue started as a pot hole that would come back each year.

When the city came out to fix the problem, they say an issue with the pipes underground was discovered. As a temporary fix, the city put down metal plates. News 3 reached out to the city for confirmation on how the road issue began, but officials did not immediately respond.

Two large steel plates now sit in the intersection. Those who work and live in the area tell News 3 the plates have become a traffic hazard.

“I’ve seen stuff fall off the back of trucks like ladders, wheel barrels and paint cans — it’s a hazard,” said one man who did not want to give his name. “It’s hazardous for vehicles alone just to ride over it. If you ride over it too fast there’s no telling what it can do to the suspension on a vehicle. It can cause a driver to lose control.”

A spokesperson with the City of Norfolk said in a text message on Wednesday that work on the water main will begin in July, but did not give a specific date. The text message also said that Utilities has notified residents and local businesses regarding the scheduled maintenance.

Those News 3 spoke to today said they haven’t heard anything from the city about the project.

“There hasn’t been any information given about a timeline of when this is going to get fixed,” one man said.

News 3 is still working to find out more information about the scheduled project, when it will begin and how long it will last.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.