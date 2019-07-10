Newport News Police investigating after man shot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a man was hurt in a Wednesday afternoon shooting.

According to police, the call came in at 3:58 p.m. for gunshots heard in the 800 block of Lucas Creek Road. The call was immediately upgraded to a shooting.

When police arrived, officers located a 58-year-old man suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Police are still on-scene, and more information will be released as it is received.

