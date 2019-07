NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating after a single-vehicle crash left a motorcyclist dead.

According to the VSP, the crash happened on I-664 northbound near exit 5. The motorcycle’s driver was attempting to enter the interstate from 34th Street and lost control of the vehicle.

Police said the crash happened at approximately 3:11 p.m.

